Natasha Lyonne thinks it is “insane” to wear high heels on boats.

The ‘Russian Doll’ star believes there should be “a system” for alighting a canal boat while attending the the Venice Film Festival.

The 43-year-old actress told Elle.com: “Do you know, you have to get dressed up and then get on a boat? Once I realized that, I thought, “Okay, somebody must have thought this through—there must be a system for getting off a boat at the Venice Film Festival if you’re wearing heels. Sure enough, there is. It is insane.

Natasha - who collaborated with the high street fashion brand COS - loves working in both the film and fashion industry because she gets to see “insanely talented people” do their best.

She said: “Oh, well if I’m lucky, I really enjoy myself on them. And I really enjoyed myself on COS. There’s a thing where when I work with really, insanely talented people in fashion or entertainment, I realize that the majority of people are not insanely talented.”

The ‘But I’m A Cheerleader’ star believes there is a knock on effect of working with “great people” because it leads to a sort of “ease” on set.

Natasha said: “What I’ve noticed, in both cases, is when you work with great people, there's a comfort and an easiness there that's not quite so stressed… If you’re doing it right, and if you trust your work, the stress in a work environment really goes away. It’s like the opposite of being unsure, wondering, “Did this actually come off the way it was intended?” And when you move with that kind of ease, you put everyone else at ease, too… At this point, I try not to wear stuff that makes me feel physically uncomfortable in my skin. Nobody benefits from making other people uncomfortable—definitely not in fashion.”