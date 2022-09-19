Sir Keir Starmer has declared "we are lucky to call ourselves Elizabethans" in a moving message after Queen Elizabeth's state funeral.

The leader of the UK's Labour Party posted a poignant message on Twitter after the service at Westminster Abbey concluded on Monday (19.09.22) to pay his respects to the late monarch - who died on September 8 at the age of 96 - and he praised the Queen's "courage" and "good humour".

Sir Keir wrote: "Today marks the passing of an era. The dignity, courage, spirit, selflessness and good humour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II showed throughout her reign will always be with us. We are lucky to call ourselves Elizabethans."

After the state funeral service, the monarch's body was taken by gun carriage in a military procession through central London, to Wellington Arch, where the coffin was moved to a hearse for a final journey to Windsor.

The queen's children, led by King Charles, and grandsons Princes William and Harry walked in the procession, while a number of female royals - including Queen Consort Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - travelled by car.

As the procession passed the Cenotaph, the King and his siblings saluted the memorial to soldiers killed in the First and Second World Wars.

Crowds in Whitehall applauded the procession and shouted cheers of 'Hip, Hip Hooray' as it passed, while on Constitution Hill, the members of the public who had gathered to pay their respects waved flowrs.

Buckingham Palace staff waited outside for almost an hour as the cortege passed by the official London residence of the monarch.

As the queen's coffin went through, the staff either curtsied or bowed, before repeating the gesture in honour of the king.

After arriving in Windsor, a Committal Service is slated to start at 4pm at St George's Chapel, Windsor followed by a private burial later in the evening.