The former captain of the Royal Yacht Britannia has declared Queen Elizabeth's committal service at Windsor will be "poignant".

Commodore Anthony Morrow served under the late monarch on the royal family's yacht until it was decommissioned in 1997 and he is among the guests who will be attending the service at St George's chapel in Windsor on Monday (19.09.22) as the Queen is laid to rest alongside her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh - and he's said it will be very moving for everyone there.

Speaking on Sky News, he explained: "To be part of all that today … is just exhaustingly exciting … for us all (attending the committal service) it’s an extremely poignant time because we in the chapel have all had (that time) with her majesty … and of course it will be hard for us all … but also a remarkable moment for our new king … (who) has stepped up with great pride and great dignity … "

When asked about the Queen's death aged 96 on September 8, he revealed the news came as a huge shock.

He went on: "We were all just taken by surprise … it’s been hard for us all to bear over the last 10 days and today in particular."

The committal service at St George's Chapel starts at 4pm and Queen Elizabeth will then be buried alongside the Duke of Edinburgh - who passed away in April 2021 aged 99 - in a private ceremony at 7.30pm.

Members of the royal family including King Charles and William, Prince of Wales will be in attendance.