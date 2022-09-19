Queen Consort Camilla, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, donned jewellery to honour Queen Elizabeth at her funeral on Monday (19.09.22).

The 75-year-old royal wore the Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch on her tailored black coat tress as she stood by the side of her husband King Charles at Westminster Abbey.

The heart-shaped diamond brooch, which also contains three sapphires, once belonged to Queen Victoria and was a gift from her grandchildren for her Diamond Jubilee.

Meanwhile, Catherine wore a pearl choker from the late queen's personal jewellery collection, along with a pair of pearl drop earrings which had also belonged to the monarch.

The Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker includes four rows of pearls with a curved, diamond clasp and three rows of diamonds on east side.

The piece was also previously worn by Princess Diana, the late mother of Catherine's husband, Prince William, in November 1982 for a state visit from Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands.

The Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings - which feature baguette-cut diamonds and hanging pearls - were once part of the queen's royal collection, and were likely chosen because pearls are traditionally worn during mourning.

Former actress Meghan wore pearl earrings she had been given by the queen in 2018.

Meanwhile, in a nod to her great-grandmother's love of horses, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte - the daughter of William and Catherine - sported a horseshoe-shaped brooch on her black dress.

Similarly, Lady Louise Windsor, the eldest daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, wore a simple silver necklace with a horse pendant.

Louise's mother Sophie wore a pleated dress coat which featured a subtle tribute to her late mother-in-law.

Designer Suzannah Crabb, of label Suzannah London, told the Evening Standard newspaper: “The coat dress was embroidered with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II favourite flowers, Lily of the Valley.

“They are intertwined with inspiration of the flowers from within Her Majesty’s wedding bouquet.”