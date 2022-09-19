Former US President Barack Obama has revealed Queen Elizabeth reminded him of his grandmother.

The politician has filmed a special video reflecting on the time he and his wife Michelle spent with Her Majesty during their time in the White House and in the film he praised her for treating her guests with such "generosity" as well as recalling anecdotes about the kindness she showed to the couple's two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

He posted the film on his Twitter account, writing: "Michelle and I were lucky enough to know Her Majesty The Queen. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with extraordinary generosity. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and those mourning her passing."

In the video, Obama talks as footage of his visits with the Queen are played and he says: "The first time I met the Queen was visiting London. She reminded me very much of my grandmother - which surprised me, not just in appearance but also in manner.

"Very gracious, but also no nonsense. Wry sense of humour. She could not have been more kind or thoughtful to me and Michelle."

Obama went on to recall how Her Majesty looked after his family while they were in London without him, explaining: "Michelle and Malia and Sasha my two daughters had an occasion to go back to England. Buckingham Palace reached out and Her Majesty had invited Michelle and the two girls to tea. She then offered the girls to drive in her golden carriage around the grounds of Buckingham Palace. It was the sort of generosity and consideration that left a mark in my daughters' lives that's still there."

The former US leader also revealed Queen Elizabeth was a good listener and her other great skill was making sure guests never outstayed their welcome during their visits.

He went on: "The Queen was an excellent listener. She had a genuine curiosity, although she was impatient to get to the point.

"She was very mindful of guests at Buckingham Palace not outstaying their welcome, she was looking at her watch and then at some point said, 'Well okay, it's time to go.'

"And the same was true if she was a guest, she wasn't interested in overstaying her welcome."

He concluded the film by saying: "The combination of a clear sense of duty and understanding her role as a symbol of a nation and the carrier of a certain set of values combined with a very human quality of kindness and consideration I think that's what made her so beloved. Not just in Great Britain but around the world."