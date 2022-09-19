Queen Elizabeth's coffin has arrived in Windsor.

The convoy with the hearse carrying the late monarch's coffin arrived at Shaw Farm Gate in Albert Road, Windsor, at 3.07pm on Monday (19.09.22) and has joined the already-formed funeral procession.

The hearse - which is covered in flowers thrown by well-wishers lining the route from London to Windsor - and the rest of the procession will head up the Long Walk to Windsor Castle, where a committal service will then take place at St. George's Chapel.

Gun fire can be heard every minute, followed five seconds later by the chiming of the Sebastopol Bell.

After accompanying the hearse on its 90-minute journey, the queen's daughter, Princess Anne, and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, have now headed to Home Park to proceed to the Quadrangle.

Several minutes earlier, this Royal Standard was raised above Windsor Castle, indicating that King Charles has already arrived ahead of the next service.

St George's Chapel is already filled with mourners ahead of the committal service.

At around 2.30pm, members of the public were asked not to try and get to the Long Walk as it had reached capacity.

A message posted on the Royal Borough of Windsor's Twitter account read: "Windsor is very busy and The Long Walk is now closed as it would not be safe to allow access to any more visitors. If you are just arriving now, you will be re-directed to Home Park Public viewing screen."

Among those who lined the Long Walk before it closed was Tep Crowder, 57, who wanted to see the queen "for the last time",

He told The Guardian newspaper: “The values she held make us who we are. She made us Britain. She gave us a special place in the world. She showed us how to behave.”