Sacheen Littlefeather has formally accepted The Academy's apology after being heckled at the 1973 Oscars.

The 75-year-old actress and Native American civil rights activist was booed at the awards ceremony when she spoke to refuse an Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando – who had won the Best Actor gong for 'The Godfather' – as he declined the accolade because of the treatment of Native Americans in the film industry at the time.

The Academy issued a letter of apology after almost half a century last month and Sacheen has now addressed it.

Speaking during the 'An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather' event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Littlefeather said: "I am here accepting this apology. Not only for me alone, but as acknowledgement, knowing that it was not only for me but for all our nations that also need to hear and deserve this apology tonight."

She continued: "Now, I would like all the Indian people in this audience to stand. Look at our people, look at each other and be proud that we stand as survivors, all of us.

"Please, when I'm gone, always be reminded that wherever you stand for your truth, you will be keeping my voice and the voices of our nations and our people alive.

"I remain Sacheen Littlefeather. Thank you."

Littlefeather previously expressed happiness that her mistreatment was being acknowledged after the apology was issued.

She said in a statement: "This is a dream come true. It is profoundly heartening to see how much has changed since I did not accept the Academy Award 50 years ago. I am so proud of each and every person who will appear on stage."