Prayers were said to give thanks for the “service, love and faith” shown by Queen Elizabeth at her committal service on Monday (19.09.22).

The Rector of Sandringham, the Minister of Crathie Kirk and the Chaplain of the Royal Chapel, Windsor Great Park, read out a series of prayers inside St George’s Chapel in Windsor, asking God to remember the queen and to give her eternal life as she was laid to rest 11 days after her death at the age of 96.

The first prayer read by the Rvd Cannon Paul Williams, Rector of Sandringham said: “Remember O Lord, thy servant Elizabeth who has gone before us with the sign of faith, and now rests in sleep. According to thy promises, grant unto her, and to all who repose in Christ, refreshment, light and peace; through the same Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”

The next, read by the Rvd Kenneth Mackenzie, Minister of Crathie Kirk stated: “Merciful Father and Lord of all life, we praise thee that thou hast made us in thine image and that we reflect thy truth and light.

“We give special thanks for the life of thy daughter Elizabeth, for the mercy she received from thee, and for the example that through her life of service, love and faith, she has set before our eyes.

“Above all, we rejoice at thy gracious promise to all thy servants, living and departed, that we shall rise again at the coming of our Saviour Jesus Christ. We pray that, in due time, we may share with our sister that clearer vision when we shall see thy face in the same Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”

The third, read by Revd Canon Anthony Howe, the chaplain, called to bring peace to those who have passed away.

He read: “O Father of all, we pray to thee for those whom we love, but see no longer. Grant them peace; let light perpetual shine upon them; and, in thy loving wisdom and almighty power, work in them the good purposes of thy perfect will; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”

The fourth stated: “O Lord, support us all the day long of this troublous life, until the shades lengthen and the evening comes, the busy world is hushed, the fever of life is over and our work is done; then Lord, in thy mercy, grant us safe lodging, a holy rest, and peace at the last; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”

The fifth asked for a blessing for King Charles and his family.

It read: “Lord God Almighty, King of creation, bless our King and all Members of the Royal Family. May godliness be their guidance, may sanctity be their strength, may peace on earth be the fruit of their labours, and their joy in heaven thine eternal gift; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”

The sixth stated: “God save our gracious Sovereign and all the Companions, living and departed, of the Most Honourable and Noble Order of the Garter. Amen.”

The congregation then joined together to recite the Lord’s Prayer.