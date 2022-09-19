David Beckham has paid a glowing tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

The 47-year-old former soccer star has hailed the late monarch for her "unique" and "inspirational" leadership throughout her 70-year reign.

Alongside a photograph of the Queen's state funeral, Beckham wrote on Facebook: "Our Queen is home.. Today we said a final farewell to Her Majesty The Queen. This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique , inspirational and caring leader. People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen. Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and dedication. Her legacy of service and devotion to duty will endure…Long live the King.. [Union Jack emoji] (sic)"

The former England captain recently queued for 12 hours to see the Queen lying in state.

Beckham - who was presented with an OBE by the Queen in 2003 - queued up alongside members of the public in London, before he quietly paid his respects to the late monarch at Westminster Hall.

The sporting icon - who appeared to wipe away tears inside the hall - said: "It's special to be here, to celebrate and to hear the different stories that people have."

Beckham also shared some fond memories of his time with the Queen.

The former Manchester United midfielder - who is married to pop star Victoria Beckham - said: "To receive my OBE, I took my grandparents with me - who were the ones that really brought me up to be a huge royalist and a fan of the royal family - and obviously I had my wife there as well.

"To step up, to get my honour - but then also Her Majesty, to ask questions, to talk. I was so lucky that I was able to have a few moments like that in my life, to be around Her Majesty."