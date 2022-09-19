Wristbands and used tea bags are among strange Queen Elizabeth items for sale

Published
2022/09/19 22:00 (BST)

Wristbands and used tea bags are amongst the Queen Elizabeth memorabilia being sold online.

The late monarch's funeral was held on Monday (19.09.22) following her passing earlier this month and online users have been cashing in on the rush for memorabilia.

The most popular listings have been wristbands that were given to mourners who queued up for hours to see the Queen’s coffin as she lay in state.

Some attracted bids as high as £70,000 on the auction site eBay before they were removed.

An eBay spokesperson said: “These items are against our policies and we are removing them from our site.”

Another item included a guest book that is claimed to contain the signatures from both Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip which was listed for £21,000.

Another item that was up for sale for over £100,000 included a "Rare H.R.H Queen Elizabeth II Engraved Private Secretary Office Strong Box”, which was apparently from the Queen’s former private secretary and was used to send letters from the desk of the monarch.

© BANG Media International

queenelizabeth princephilip

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Justin Trudeau pays tribute to 'thoughtful and gracious' Queen Elizabeth
Countess of Wessex praised for keeping her family 'strong'
Penny Lancaster-Stewart 'grateful' Queen's funeral passed off without incident
Queen Elizabeth buried in Memorial Chapel in Windsor

Recommended