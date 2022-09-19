Queen Elizabeth has been buried in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The private service was held on Monday evening (19.09.22), with the monarch being laid to rest with her husband Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, aged 99.

A statement on the royal family's website read: "The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel."

The service was led by the Dean of Windsor, the right reverend David Connor, and was attended by close family members of the monarch.

The queen's coffin has been interred with the Grenadier Guards’ Queen's company camp colour - which is a version of the royal standard of the regiment - and was earlier placed on the coffin by King Charles at the end of the committal service in Windsor.

Prior to the service, the royal family released details of the burial on Twitter.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of the queen, her husband, her parents - George VI and The Queen Mother - and her sister Princess Margaret, a caption read: "This evening a Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor.

"The Queen will be Laid to Rest with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret."

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales also paid tribute to Britain's longest-serving monarch on social media.

Alongside a black-and-white photograph that was taken during the funeral, they said in a heartfelt Twitter post: "Goodbye to a Queen, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother."