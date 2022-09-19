Justin Trudeau always found Queen Elizabeth to be "lovely and thoughtful and gracious".

The Canadian Prime Minister first met the monarch when he was just seven years old, and he still has fond memories of their first encounter.

Trudeau, 50 - whose father was former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau - shared: "I was seven years old and I had to rush back from school to meet her.

"Of course I got [my shoes] all muddy, so I remember just before running home having to go into the school washroom with a buddy of mine, cleaning off my shoes so I could have clean shoes for meeting the queen."

Trudeau admitted that his first meeting with the monarch was a landmark moment in his life.

He told the BBC: "I just remember looking up at her back then and and having her being just lovely and thoughtful and gracious with me even at that point."

Meanwhile, Trudeau insists he doesn't see Canada breaking ties with the monarchy anytime soon.

The prime minster - who recently met with King Charles in London - appreciates the "steadiness" of the monarchy.

He shared: "There's a nice balance to the system we have that I think is going to continue to serve Canadians extraordinarily well."

Trudeau paid a glowing tribute to the queen shortly after her passing, thanking her for "a lifetime of service".

He said in a statement: "For most Canadians, we have known no other Sovereign. Queen Elizabeth II was a constant presence in our lives. Time and again, Her Majesty marked Canada’s modern history. Over the course of 70 years and twenty-three Royal Tours, Queen Elizabeth II saw this country from coast to coast to coast and was there for our major, historical milestones.

"She would proclaim ‘it was good to be home’ when returning to her beloved Canada. She was indeed at home here, and Canadians never ceased to return her affection.

"Her Majesty vowed to devote her life to the service of the Commonwealth and its people. On behalf of all Canadians, I thank Queen Elizabeth II for honouring this vow and for a lifetime of service."