Lady Penny Lancaster-Stewart feels "grateful" there were no major incidents during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

The 51-year-old model - who became a special police constable in 2021 - was on duty outside Buckingham Palace in London on Monday (19.09.22), and Penny is thankful that the state funeral was staged without any major hitches.

Penny - who is married to music star Sir Rod Stewart - praised the public for paying their respects to the monarch "in the proper manner".

Speaking to Sky News, she added: "You can never quite predict how the crowd is going to react and the dangers that might lay ahead.

"But we've had great training and preparation and fortunately everybody paid their respects in the proper manner and we didn't have any incidents to speak of. So, [I'm] very grateful for that."

Penny was inspired to join the force after starring on 'Famous and Fighting Crime', a reality TV series in the UK.

And the former model previously opened up about her new role.

Speaking earlier this year, Penny - who married Rod in 2007 - shared: "It's roughly about 200 hours a year, which equates for myself to one duty a week in the City of London Square Mile including bridges there.

"It's predominantly foot patrol but I also get the opportunity to try other areas of policing out like working in vehicles, working with the sniffer dogs and operations like the London Marathon, the Lord Mayor's Show and coming up the Jubilee.

"I think being a mum and having the patience and the empathy to deal with teenagers in particular helps. A lot of the time you think policing and you think crime but you're dealing with victims."