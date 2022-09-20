The royal family have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on social media.

The late monarch was buried in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday (19.09.22), and her family has posted a tribute to the queen on Twitter.

Alongside a photo of the monarch, the family said: "‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’

"In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen.

"1926 - 2022 (sic)"

The quote in the Twitter post is borrowed from 'Hamlet', by William Shakespeare.

In the tragedy, Horatio holds his dying friend in his arms and pays tribute to the Prince of Denmark.

He says: "Now cracks a noble heart. Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

King Charles actually made reference to the famous line during his television address after the queen's death on September 8.

The 73-year-old king said in his speech at the time: "We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.

"To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

"Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.

"May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest."

Meanwhile, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales paid tribute to Britain's longest-serving monarch on social media after her burial.

Alongside a black-and-white photograph that was taken during the funeral, they said in a heartfelt Twitter post: "Goodbye to a Queen, a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother."