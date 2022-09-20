Sandra Oh was "proud to represent" Canada at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

The 'Killing Eve' actress - who was born in the Commonwealth realm - was at the queen's state funeral on Monday (19.09.22) as part of a procession of

national honours at London's Westminster Abbey, and appeared alongside fellow Canadians singer Gregory Charles and Olympic swimmer Mark Tewkesbury.

Sharing photos from her day, Sandra wrote: "Proud to represent CA w/ my fellow Order of Canada Valour recipients @gregorycharlesofficiel @marktewks @palmerlp26 at Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II funeral at Westminster Abbey today,

"Thank you @karenclarkson @tahira_makeup @stefanbertin."

The queen was buried in Windsor on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, 51-year-old star Sandra - who was given an Order of Canada following her success in BBC drama 'Killing Eve' opposite Jodie Comer - was joined at the funeral by her country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, while a number of current and former governors and leaders were also in attendance.

The Order of Canada - which was founded by the late monarch in 1967 - was created to honour outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and general service to the nation across all areas of society.

The 'Grey's Anatomy' actress was recognised for an "artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad".

Before the funeral, Justin Trudeau - whose father Pierre was also a Canadian prime minister - paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth while addressing his country's House of Commons.

He said: "The first time I met her was in 1977 when I was just a little boy.

“When I would meet with her as Prime Minister almost four decades later in 2015, I joked that the last time that we had met she had been taller than me – she responded with a quip about my making her feel old.

“Her sense of humour was one of her many great qualities and one of the many reasons why she was one of my favourite people in the world."