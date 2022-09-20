Ashley Greene has given birth to a baby girl.

The 35-year-old actress and her husband Paul Khoury - who married in July 2018 - welcomed daughter Kingsley Rainn into the world on 16 September and the 'Twilight' star admitted "everything changed" in her life after meeting her little girl for the first time.

She shared a photo of the baby, whose face couldn't be seen, on Instagram and wrote: And just like that - everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered. The love we're engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world.

"Kingsley Rainn Khoury

"09/16/2022 (sic)"

Ashley's 'Twilight' co-stars Nikki Reed and Kellan Lutz were among the first to congratulate the couple.

Nikki posted a heart-eye emoji and commented: "Congrats to you both! I can’t wait to cuddle baby girl!(sic)"

And Kellan wrote: "So excited for you guys! Congrats!(sic)"

Actress Cara Santana excitedly exclaimed: "KINGSLEY IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL LITTLE GIRL IVE EVER SEEN![heart enoji] (sic)"

Singer Christina Perri commented: "ahhhhh congrats mama !!!!!! (sic)"

The former 'Rogue' actress previously admitted being pregnant had brought her closer to Nikki, who has five-year-old daughter Bodhi with Ian Somerhalder.

Ashley recently said: "Being pregnant allows you to connect with people in a very different way. Nikki and I align on a lot of things, so that has been a really nice kind of re-development of a relationship."

Ashley first announced that she and TV star Paul, 33, were expecting their first child together back in March.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair holding a scan photo, she captioned an Instagram post: "I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby.(sic)"