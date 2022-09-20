Paul Wesley and his wife Ines de Ramon have split after three years of marriage.

The 'Vampire Diaries' actor and the 29-year-old jewellery executive went their separate ways earlier this year in a "mutual" decision to call time on their relationship.

A spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE magazine: “They have separated.

They added: "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time."

Speculation about their split was prompted when Paul was seen at an event in the Big Apple without his wedding band in August.

The two were first spotted on dates back in June 2018 as they held hands in the streets of New York City. The following month, they made their love Instagram official at a wedding in the Hamptons, which was also attended by former ‘Gossip Girl’ star Jessica Szohr and Paul’s co-star Nina Dobrev.

In February 2019, Paul, 40, and Ines were seen wearing what appeared to be wedding rings, which spurred rumours they had secretly tied the knot.

Shortly afterwards, Nina referred to Ines as ‘The Originals’ star wife while sharing she didn’t really get on with Paul when they first started working together on the Kevin Williamson-created supernatural teen drama , but reflected on how it “funny how time changes everything”.

The 33-year-old actress said on a podcast:"We hang out a lot. We're really good friends. I love his wife. It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends."

Paul’s marriage to Ines is not his first trip down the aisle as the ‘Everwood’ star was hitched to television actress Torrey DeVitto, who he “amicably split” from in 2013.

At the time, a representative said: “They have decided to amicably split. They will continue to remain good friends.”