Paris Hilton's "heart is broken" because her dog is missing.

The 41-year-old heiress is offering a "big reward" to anyone who can help reunite her with Diamond Baby after her beloved pooch disappeared almost a week ago.

Sharing clips of herself and her dog, Paris wrote on Instagram: "This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I’ve been at a loss of words. Diamond Baby @HiltonPets has been missing since last Wednesday. I was at a photoshoot and we’re moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open.

"My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door but we still haven’t found her."

Paris - who is married to Carter Reum - has called in various experts, including a psychic, to track down her canine companion but so far to no avail.

She wrote: "We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic and looking into dog finding drones now. I’m doing everything in my power to get her back.

"Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I’m feeling - My heart is broken.

"I have been in tears, so sad and depressed. I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side.

"I’ve been scared to put out an APB to the public for her because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety but I’m desperate and the more time that passes, the farther away I feel from the chances are of me getting her back."

The 'This Is Paris' star appealed for anyone with information that may help reunite her with her dog to get in touch.

She concluded: "If you have ANY tips about Diamond Baby’s whereabouts or feel like you have seen her - Please reach out to the email address: finddiamondbaby@gmail.com

There will be a big reward for her return and NO questions asked. Please, please, please email if you know ANYTHING and please keep an eye out for my baby. #LostDog #FindDiamondBaby (sic)"