Nicholas Galitzine is to star in 'The Idea of You'.

The 27-year-old actor has been tapped to feature alongside Anne Hathaway in the romantic movie from Amazon Prime Video.

The film is based on the bestselling love story of the same name by Robinne Lee and will head into production next month.

The flick centres on Sophie (Hathaway), a 40-year-old divorced mother after her husband Dan left her for a younger woman.

Sophie has no choice but to accompany her 15-year-old daughter to the Coachella festival – where she meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon.

Campbell has been speculated by fans of the novel to be inspired by pop heartthrob Harry Styles.

Michael Showalter is directing the film with Oscar-winner Cathy Schulman producing via her Welle Entertainment company. Jennifer Westfeldt is adapting the screenplay.

Nicholas previously starred in the Netflix romance 'Purple Hearts' and said he was "overwhelmed" by the success of the project after it became the streaming giant's most successful release of 2022.

He said: "I could never have imagined (the success of the film). What was on screen was a testament to all the hard work we put in and our want to collaborate. And the fact that that could have such a crazy resonance is very much hard to process."

Galitzine has revealed that he was drawn to the part as the character "felt very different" from what he had done before.

The actor explained: "There was the obvious love story from the outset, but it was portrayed in a dimension that was very unusual and something I hadn't seen before."