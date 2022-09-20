Queen Elizabeth was an "absolutely incredible person" to photograph.

The late monarch passed away on September 8 at the age of 96 following a record-breaking 70-year reign and now royal photographer Chris Jackson has explained that Her Late Majesty "understood" that for whomever she met, it could be one of the most "exciting days of their life" as she posed for photographs.

He said: "The Queen was an absolutely incredible person to photograph. I mean, people talk about her aura and that is no understatement. She walks into a room and for her, it was just another day at work, but for the people she met, it could be one of the most exciting days of her life. I think she understood that."

Chris - who has served as a photographer to the Royal Family for more than two decades and was named Royal Photographer of the Year 2016, as well as Royal Photographer of the Year 2015 and 2010 - went on to explain that the Queen make a conscious effort to wear "bright colours" as he recalled one of her final outfits when she arrived on the balcony to greet the crowds at the end of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations just three months before her death.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She always wore bright colours. She knew that everyone wanted to see her, and she was the focus of everyone's attention. I think she respected that, and I think that was a really important part of her character. But to photograph her was a huge privilege.

"One of the most special times was at Platinum Jubilee. Of course, we all remember her on the balcony appearing for that final Platinum Jubilee appearance where no one was quite sure if she'd actually be able to make it. And so, it was a pretty emotional moment when she came out wearing green. She looked out across a sea of people, and I think she must have been quite emotional."