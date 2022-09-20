Camila Mendes plucks her eyebrows every day.

The ‘Do Revenge’ star detailed her daily routine of how she keeps her eyebrows looking so enviable.

The 28-year-old actress told InStyle magazine: “Every day that I go to hair and makeup, I have to sit in front of a mirror with a pair of tweezers and pluck. Every day. There’s not a single day that I don’t. There’s a downside to having full eyebrows. It’s not like it’s just perfect right here and no hair anywhere else. No, I pay the price.”

Camila says the battle to get rid of it is something she has fought her “entire life”.

She said: “It’s just genetics, I’ve got to say. I was born with a unibrow that I was trying to get rid of my entire life.”

The ‘Riverdale’ star called her co-stars Madelaine Petsch and Lili Reinhart on the teen drama loosely based on the Archie Comic - which debuted on the CW in 2017 and has run for five seasons- “my sisters”.

Camila said: “They’re like my sisters — we’ve all seen parts of each other that no one else has seen. It’s like family — you don’t choose them. Maybe these aren’t people that I would’ve been friends with had I just met them once at a party, but we’re bonded by this experience. I fought with every one of these girls. We’ve had drama, we’ve had disagreements, we’ve cried, we’ve made up. We’ve been through a lot together and we’ve leaned on each other in those moments.”

Camila says working on ‘Riverdale’ has learnt to become “proud” of her acting chops despite often worrying she was “a f****** terrible actor”.

She said: “There were so many days on Riverdale where I came home being like, ‘I’m a f****** terrible actor. And then, the next day, I would show up and I’d be better, and I’d be like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so proud of the work I did today.’ You really get to see yourself [on a consistent network show] and there are lessons I’ve learned from that.”