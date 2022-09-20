A bereaved father was reminded of his children's deaths when he attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday (19.09.22).

Danny Abdallah - who famously forgave the drunk driver who knocked down and killed his three kids Antony, 13, Angelina, 12, and eight-year-old Sienna in February 2020 - was one of 10 Australian civilians invited to attend the British monarch's funeral service and though it was "a beautiful experience and an honour" to be part of the occasion, he couldn't help but think of his own personal tragedy.

The i4give Day charity founder told Australia's Herald Sun newspaper: "It was a beautiful experience and an honour to be a part of history.

"I felt for the family and the grief and pain they will be experiencing.

"I felt a little sad as it took me back to my kids' funeral, but I truly believe there is life after life."

Fellow Australian Shanna Whan was also part of the Australian delegation and while the Sober in the Country founder found the occasion "overwhelming", she was proud to represent her country's "rural space".

She added: "From the moment I could hear the bagpipes to Her Majesty's casket being walked past us, to the hymns – I had tears streaming down my face."

Shanna previously admitted she was "so thankful" to receive a custom-made hat from Sydney designer Neil Grigg to wear to the funeral.

She said: "I'm honestly so thankful I could weep, and I did. The community support emerging this week from Australia is indescribable.

"This bush gal of basic means and basic wants is a little overwhelmed. What I now know, without a shadow of a doubt, is that between these hats and the designs of Carla Zampatti I can represent us with style and grace."