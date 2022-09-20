Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden has joined Tencent Games as strategic advisor.

The American businessman was the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America (SIEA), executive vice president and COO of Sony Network Entertainment International (SNEI).

After a number of roles at Sony since 1987, Layden retired from the role of CEO of SIE Worldwide Studios in 2019, with current boss Jim Ryan replacing him.

His new role at Tencent, which owns Riot Games, and has a big stake in Epic Games, plus shares in the likes of Activision Blizzard and Ubisoft.

He said: “I am delighted to share that I have recently joined Tencent Games as a strategic advisor.

“In this new role, I hope to advise, assist, and support the team at Tencent as they deepen their activities and commitments within the industry to which I’ve devoted the majority of my career.

“We are at an epoch defining moment in gaming and interactive entertainment. There are many possible roads ahead but only a few are profound, broadening, inclusive, edifying, inspiring, and/or sustainable. I am thrilled to continue this journey of discovery and thank Tencent for the opportunity.”

China's Tencent is the world's biggest video game company, and is perhaps best known for owning 'League of Legends', as it owns publisher Riot.

Layden previously admitted he felt that the launch of the PlayStation 5 was a "good time to put the pin in my legacy" at Sony.