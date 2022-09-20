Rockstar Games have confirmed the ‘Grand Theft Auto’ leak is real.

The games developer blamed the violation of the sixth installment of the iconic video game on a hacker “illegally” accessing their network.

In a statement published on their Twitter profile, they said they had "recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto."

They added: “We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations."

Rockstar vowed to "properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready” teasing there is more to come when they finally launch.

The leak was posted on the GTAForums by user, who posted under the name teapotuberhacker, writing, "Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build."

The validity of the leak was confirmed by Bloomberg later confirmed its authenticity, reporting the game was "early and unfinished."

In February, they said they were in "active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series,” after their last drop, ‘GTA V’ came out nearly ten years ago in September 2013.