Chris Redd has left 'Saturday Night Live.'

The 37-year-old star has been part of the ensemble cast of the long-running NBC variety show since 2017 and became known for impersonating the likes of rap star Kanye West and Mayor Eric Adams, and although he will not be returning for the show's 48th season, he remains "grateful" for having had the "experience of a lifetime."

In a statement, he said: "Being a part of 'SNL' has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to [creator] Lorne Michaels and to the entire 'SNL' organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough."

The former 'Disjointed' star is the eighth star to leave the show in recent months, joining the likes of Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Alex Moffat, as well as Aristotle Athari, Melissa Villaseñor, and Pete Davidson.

Pete - who at the time was dating reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian - explained back in May that he was so "grateful" to have been given his big break on the show before departing to star in upcoming comedies 'Meet Cute' and 'The Home.'

He said: "I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I’m so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. 'SNL' is my home."