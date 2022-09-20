Becky G says Latinas “start wearing makeup younger”.

The ‘Shower’ hitmaker - real name Rebbeca Gomez and is of Mexican heritage - called the practice a bit “taboo” compared to other cultures but still painted her face with cosmetics when she was a child for special occasions.

The 25-year-old singer told Teen Vogue: “Culturally speaking, Latinas, we start wearing makeup younger, but it’s also taboo.

Becky - who was the first ever Latina spokesmodel for CoverGirl - says inclusivity for Black Latinos started in the “initial conversation” for her beauty brand, Treslúce.

She said: “That was part of our initial conversation from the very beginning. To say that there is the Black community and then the Latinx community eliminates the fact that there are Black Latinos. I really want to be so intentional with how we represent Latinx culture because it's not a one size fits all.”

“I've been the Latina face for a lot of brands and not everyone looks like me. Not everyone identifies with their Latinx culture the same way I do. And so, I'd love to create a space where if you are a part of the Latinx community, you feel represented and you feel seen… Latinidad is different for everyone.”

The ‘MAMII’ hitmaker described herself as a “student of life” as she has worked in the entertainment industry since she was a child.

Becky said: “I identify more with my community than my class. I identify more with the fact that I'm a daughter and a sister, and a granddaughter than I do a pop star. It's hard. I see myself in the mirror like everyone else in the morning. Brush my teeth like everyone else in the morning. At least, I hope they brush their teeth. I'm a student of life, man. I may have 10-plus years under my belt of being in this industry, but one of my favorite quotes is, ‘If it's not growing, it's death.’”