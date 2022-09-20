Fran Drescher says clothes are “wearable art”.

The ex ‘The Nanny’ star thinks that fashion is “an expression” of what we believe ourselves to be and what you want to “project” when you are walking around as a part of the world.

The 64-year-old actress told Interview magazine: “We don’t walk around in society naked, so clothes become an expression of who we are and how we feel. It’s a reflection of our inner selves, the you you want to project to the outside world. One of power, one of sophistication, one of fun, one of youth. I always consider clothing wearable art.

Fran says there “were times” when Fran Fine - her character on the 90s sitcom who was hired to look after Broadway theatre producer Max Sheffield’s three children Maggie, Brighton and Grace - inspired her own wardrobe.

She said: “There were times when there was some overlap. I went through a period when I liked that biker look, while The Nanny was happening. I’d wear motorcycle boots and leather jackets and chains and things. In one episode, she dressed like that, but it wasn’t really her look. She was trying to look like somebody else, but in real life, I actually enjoyed looking like that. Also, at times I dressed more sophisticated than my character in The Nanny. There were times where I’d come down those stairs in gorgeous long evening gowns. I was wearing a lot of that designer—oh god, I’m blanking—the one who sewed together those tight rubber bands?”

The ‘Happily Divorced’ star expressed her fear of being “a fashion victim”.

Fran said: “I never wanted to be a fashion victim. I always wanted to complement my figure—and I have an hourglass figure.”

She also admitted to being a fan of “monochromatic looks” because “it makes such a great statement”.