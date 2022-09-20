Sharon Osbourne "threw a phone" at Ozzy Osbourne after he spiked her dinner.

The 69-year-old star - who has been married to Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy, 73, since 1982 and has Aimee, 38, Kelly, 37, and Jack, 36, with him - tucked into a meal that had been laced with "black hash" by her husband so took revenge by breaking his guitar and launching a handset at "his face".

Sharon said: "I broke his guitar one day because he made me a stew with some s*** in it!"

Ozzy initially denied the accusation, as he replied: "I never f****** did that!" but when pushed by his wife to reveal what was in it, he said: "A bit of black hash."

The former 'X Factor' judge went on to explain that the substance had sent her "crazy" and she ended up smashing a musical instrument before Ozzy interjected and claimed she had thrown a mobile phone at him as he gestured to his face.

Speaking during the joint interview on 'The Zane Lowe Interview' on Apple Music, Sharon added: "I was eating this stew and it sent me crazy and it made me violent! Randy's guitar was there and I picked it up and I slammed it against the wall and all that was left was the neck and it just made me go insane and it was you that made me did it!"

Ozzy added: "She gets the phone, and she throws the phone at me!"

Meanwhile, the 'Paranoid' rocker - who recently took time away from the spotlight as he dealt with his Parkinson's disease diagnosis and spinal problems - promised fans that he will give touring his "best shot" as he attempts to entertain the notion of hitting the road again for the first time in four years.

He shared: "I’m saying to you I’ll give it the best shot I can for another tour. You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you. If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I’ll still be back the next day."