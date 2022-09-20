Jennifer Lopez felt 'special' to be a proud Latina in the early days of her career

Published
2022/09/20 15:00 (BST)

Jennifer Lopez felt "special" to be Latina in the early days of her career.

The 52-year-old pop star - who started out as a dancer and an actress in the early 19990s before enjoying chart success with hits such as 'Jenny From the Block' and 'Love Don't Cost a Thing' in the 2000s - was "encouraged" by her parents to embrace her heritage and noted that it made her feel "like a unicorn" as she entered Hollywood for the first time.

She said: "It's just who I was. My parents encouraged me to be proud of who I was. And so when I went into these worlds, like Hollywood, where we were not represented at all, I almost felt like a unicorn. 'I'm Latina. I'm Jennifer Lopez from the Bronx. And my parents are Puerto Rican, I'm Puerto Rican.' And I think it made me feel special."

The 'Marry Me' actress - who tied the knot with fellow Hollywood star Ben Affleck back in July 2022 more than a year after rekindling their early 2000s romance - went on to explain that she endured a "whole thing" with body image when she found stardom, explaining that most people she found after fame were "size zero" but she had in fact grown up with a lot of "other types of beauty."

Speaking on 'The Today Show' on Tuesday (20.09.22), she said: "Even the whole body thing was such a thing. It was like, everybody was like size zero models, tall, blonde — beautiful, a certain type of beauty — but there was other types of beauty that I grew up with."

© BANG Media International

jenniferlopez jlo benaffleck

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Dame Kelly Holmes met a fellow veteran in the queue to visit Queen Elizabeth lying-in-state.
67 people arrested in London amid the funeral of Queen Elizabeth
Sharon Osbourne 'threw a phone' at Ozzy Osbourne after he spiked her dinner
Priyanka Chopra: The world is at a critical point with climate change

Recommended