Priyanka Chopra has warned the world is at a "critical point" with climate change.

The 40-year-old actress was speaking at the United Nations on Monday (19.09.22) at the 2022 Sustainable Development Goals where she insisted "all is not well" in the world following the COVID-19 pandemic but believes that the "crises" can be reversed if a plan is put in place.

She said: "We meet today at a critical point in our world, at a time when global solidarity is more important than ever. As countries continue to struggle from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the climate crisis appends lives and livelihoods, as conflicts rage, and as poverty displacement, hunger and inequalities destroy the very foundation of the more just world that we have fought for such a long time. All is not well with our world. These crises did not happen by chance but they can be fixed with a plan."

The 'Quantico' actress - who is married to former Disney Channel star Nick Jonas and has seven-month-old daughter Malti Marie with him - went on to explain that the "plan" has been in existence for seven years and explained that we have an "extraordinary opportunity" to make change.

In her speech, which was later posted to YouTube, she added: "We have that plan, the UN sustainable development goals — a to-do list for the world. These goals were created hand in hand with people around the world in 2015; together we have an extraordinary opportunity to change the world that we live in."

"We owe it to our people, we owe it to our planet."