Queen Elizabeth "ultimately died of a broken heart", says a royal expert.

The late monarch was married to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh from 1947 until his death in April 2021 at the age of 99 and passed away herself on September 8 at the age of 96 following a record-breaking reign of 70 years, with royal expert Katie Nicholl explaining that although King Charles - who acceded to the throne the moment his mother died - found it "difficult" to watch his mother's coffin lowered into the royal vault at her funeral on Monday, Her Late Majesty had "everything worked out."

Katie said: "That moment where the Queen's coffin was lowered down into the royal vault was very, very powerful. Very emotional. The King found that very, very difficult to watch. But actually, what viewers may not realize, is the Queen had this all worked out, because in that same royal vault, currently lying, is the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin, and they will both be interned together in this private ceremony, which won't be televised, which will only be for immediate family."

Katie went on to explain that Queen Elizabeth - who also had children Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward with Philip - had "wished" for her late husband to wait in the royal vault so that she and Philip could be interred together alongside her father King George - who died in 1952 at the age of 56 - and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, who passed away in 2002 at the age of 101.

She told ETOnline: "And it was her wish, that he waited for her in the royal vault. She said, 'Don't open up my father's vault,' which is where they will all end up together, because she knew she wouldn't be long after, and she wanted that final journey to be made with Phillip by her side."