Queen Elizabeth's funeral was watched by around 28 million viewers in the UK.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch was buried in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday evening (19.09.22), and the queen's state funeral has already been confirmed as one of the country's biggest-ever TV events.

More than 50 UK channels broadcast the service at Westminster Abbey in London, with the TV audience across the three main channels - BBC One, BBC Two and ITV - peaking at around 28 million.

The peak occurred as the queen's coffin was being carried out of the abbey, before it travelled through the streets of the UK capital.

However, the figure does not include the viewers who were watching the event through streaming services, such as BBC iPlayer and ITV Player.

By comparison, Princess Diana's funeral in September 1997 had more than 32 million viewers in the UK.

The royal family paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth on social media following the burial in Windsor.

Alongside a photo of the late monarch, the family said: "‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’

"In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen.

"1926 - 2022 (sic)"

The quote in the Twitter post was borrowed from 'Hamlet', by William Shakespeare.

In the tragedy, Horatio holds his dying friend in his arms and pays tribute to the Prince of Denmark.

He says: "Now cracks a noble heart. Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

King Charles made reference to the famous line during his television address after the queen's death on September 8.

The 73-year-old king said in his speech at the time: "We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.

"To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

"Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.

"May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest."