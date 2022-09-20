Jon Hamm has been working with a therapist to "unpack" his trauma.

The 51-year-old actor lost his mother to cancer at the age of ten, and Jon admits that he needed to work on his mental health before he was able to truly commit himself to his girlfriend Anna Osceola.

The Hollywood star shared: "I'm in a relationship right now and ... it's comfortable, it's a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of."

Jon feels he needed to undergo therapy before he could think about a long-term future with Anna.

During an appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show', he explained: "It's also been a process of working on myself, my mental health, all the stuff with my therapist. And unpacking all of that trauma and realising that when you lose someone that's so important to you, like a mother, so early, that that creates a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility.

"That blocks a lot of that availability and vulnerability."

Jon's outlook has been transformed over recent years, and he's now approaching his love life with a new mentality.

The former 'Mad Men' star is even open to getting married and having children with Anna.

He said: "It's only been in the last couple of years, me kind of sitting down and really thinking about all that stuff, that's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness ... It sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real and it's - for want of a better word - it's what I'm working for."