Kim Kardashian has learned how to cope with criticism.

The 41-year-old beauty shot to international stardom after appearing on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' - her family's hit reality TV series - and Kim thinks she's learned how to deal with outside "noise" over recent years.

Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West - told 'Good Morning America': "It has gotten easier ‘cause I think you just get to a level where you see that so much of it is noise, and we have each other, we have us as a support system.

"I couldn't do it without my family. Just because when there's maybe a little too much noise everyone's there just to be like, ‘OK we know what's real. We know what's happening. This doesn't matter. Let's all just come back to what we know, and that's each other.' And I feel so grateful that we had all of those experiences at the same time so we can really lean on each other."

Meanwhile, Kim recently claimed that her style "resonates" with the public.

The reality star believes a lot of women are able to "connect" with her sense of style because it feels "attainable".

She explained: "There’s so many people that I look at and I’m like, 'Oh my god. I love how they dress.' Or, 'I love that. That’s so fresh.' I get it.

"And then for me, I can find things that could be so simple, and that a lot of people, a lot of girls, can connect to - and that is very sellable. The things I wear seem realistic. There’s an easy way to find a similar item or a solution to wear something similar, and I think that may be what resonates. It feels attainable."