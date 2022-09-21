Iggy Azalea "can't get enough" of cars.

The chart-topping rap star is a self-confessed car enthusiast, and Iggy admits she'd much prefer to get a new vehicle than a new handbag.

Iggy, 32 - who was born in Australia before moving the US during her teens to follow her music ambitions - wrote on Twitter: "I like bags for the way they look but I’m not a bag person.

"I hate carrying a bag around.

"Don’t buy me a bag if you’re reading this.

"Buy me a CAR

"Love cars can’t get enough of them ughhhh….. (sic)"

Iggy was subsequently asked whether she had ordered the Range Rover she'd previously spoken about.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker replied: "I already ordered it months ago hehehe (sic)"

Last year, Iggy announced she was taking a break from music for "a few years" to focus on "other creative projects".

However, the rap star later confirmed her return to the music scene via a Twitter post.

Iggy wrote: "A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.

"But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.

"So if I can’t have peace, neither can you.

"I’m coming back. Cry about it. (sic)"

Earlier this year, Iggy returned to touring alongside Pitbull, and the rapper revealed that she relished the experience.

Iggy - who has Onyx, two, with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - said on social media: "Both our teams on tour get along so well. Genuinely everyone on both sides have a lot of fun and everyone is BEYOND kind to my son. It’s just a good environment I feel happy to be part of! (sic)"