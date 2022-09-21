Lady Gaga is in talks over a Las Vegas residency.

The 36-year-old pop star recently wrapped up her 'Chromatica Ball' world tour, and she's now locked in talks over a second residency in Sin City.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "For a long time Lady Gaga wasn't sure if she would ever perform again due to health problems but 'Chromatica' has helped build her back up.

"With Britney Spears on an indefinite hiatus and Katy Perry's 'PLAY' residency coming to an end next month, Vegas have a big pop-shaped hole to fill.

"Gaga is the biggest star on the planet once more so it makes perfect sense."

Gaga was recently forced to cancel her final 'Chromatica Ball' concert midway through due to lightning strikes.

The ‘Stupid Love’ hitmaker - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - halted her show mid-gig at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, due to the extreme weather conditions.

In a teary video posted on Instagram, Gaga said: "We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t because even when the rain stopped there was lightning striking right down to the ground so close to us.

"I know that for a long time, I’ve always wanted to be like that hardcore bad b**** but what I also want to be is responsible and loving and I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anyone in the audience, or any member of my crew, my band, or my dancers."

In the caption of another post, Gaga added: "I’m sorry i couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you. Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster,’ in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe. (sic)"