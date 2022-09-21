Luke Bell died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The country music singer was reported missing in Tucson, Arizona, last month, and he was found dead at the age of 32, days after he went missing.

The Tucson Police Department said at the time: "He was found in the 5500 block of E. Grant Road in Midtown Tucson. The investigation is ongoing at the moment."

But now, the autopsy report - which has been seen by The US Sun - has confirmed that he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that's similar to morphine.

The autopsy also revealed that the singer suffered arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The report reads: "This initially unidentified, 32-year-old man was reportedly found unresponsive by a passerby in a shaded area of a parking structure.

"Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene."

Joshua Hedley previously paid tribute to the late singer.

The 37-year-old star tweeted at the time: "Man…Luke Bell…what the f***.

"RIP to a real one. Been a long time since I saw him and I was just talking about him the other day wondering what he’s been up to. Truly a sad night for country music. (sic)"

Mike and the Moonpies were also left feeling "heartbroken" by the news.

The band wrote on Facebook: "Word just came down on the passing of Luke Bell and we’re heartbroken over the news.

"I can vividly remember the first time I met Luke at Hole in the Wall over a decade ago, down to the clothes on his back.

"The man (and his music) left an impression. He was a real deal traveling troubadour out there on that lost highway. Do yourself a favor and put on some Luke Bell tunes tonight in his memory. Rest In Peace, friend. (sic)"