Ariana Grande is moving into an eight-figure mansion in London while working on the two-film adaptation of hit musical 'Wicked'.

The 29-year-old singer looks set to be neighbours with singer Liam Gallagher and comedian Ricky Gervais while living in the plush North London property.

A source said: "Ariana is renting a stunning house in one of the capital’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

"But anyone who thinks they might catch a glimpse of her has no chance, as the place she has found is like a fortress.

"The home has private grounds and is well out of reach of other people, so she’ll be able to totally switch off after filming."

Ariana's property expert husband Dalton Gomez knows a thing or two about plush pads, and he is also expected to spend time with his significant other at the house.

The source added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Dalton is a property expert in the US, so it’s not surprising she has found somewhere so desirable.

"She’s a multi-millionaire, so living in the lap of luxury won’t dent her bank balance, even though it’s costing hundreds of thousands of pounds for her to rent it.

"The house has a sprawl­ing kitchen with top-of-the-range appliances and all the bedrooms feature high-end furniture.

"As well as big reception rooms there is a massive cinema and the private gardens have loads of space for entertaining.

"No expense has been spared in the house. It really is like a palace."

Ariana will play Glinda The Good Witch in the forthcoming two films, which will be released in December 2024 and December 2025.

The '7 Rings' hitmaker beat off competition from Amanda Seyfried to land the role.

Jon M. Chu is set to direct the two movies.