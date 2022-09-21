Rita Ora has told how she has found her "fairy tale" ending, amid speculation she has married filmmaker Taika Waititi.

The 31-year-old singer admitted she is "very much in love" with the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' director, following reports the pair wed last month.

She said: "I’m in love. I’m very much in love. I’m in love, I’m in love, amen!

"But I love love as well. I’ve always been such a believer in it and I’ve always felt like I always wanted the fairy tale and that’s what I grew up loving."

Rita admitted she is "really happy" she has found a partner in Taika, who she gushed over for being "so funny and lovely".

Speaking on 'Jaime Winstone's Greatest Night Ever' podcast, she added: "My parents have been together for over 30 years, so for me it was always about love and finding a partner and all that, so I’m really happy I did.

"I made that choice. It made me happy and I love Taika. He’s so funny and lovely."

In August, Rita and Taika were said to have tied the knot at an “intimate ceremony” in London.

A source said at the time: “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are.

“Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding.

“A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine.

“Rita’s already back in the studio working on her third album, with her latest session being with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’ writer Rollo.”

Rita uploaded a snap of herself to Instagram with a huge gold band on her wedding ring finger.

She added the caption: “Moments I forgot to share from over the weekend and some from Paris I loved and completely forgot to post! Have a good week everyone.”

Speculation that Rita and Taika were married began after the 'Jojo Rabbit' helmer was seen sporting a wedding band.

In an Instagram snap shared by Rita’s sister Elena, which has since been deleted, he could be seen sporting the gold jewellery on his left finger as he enjoyed a drink in the sun.