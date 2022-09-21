Microsoft no longer forces Xbox Series X players to do an online compatibility test before playing a game from an Xbox One disc.

The gaming giant has removed the barrier for users, instead letting them just put the disc into the console, install the game and play without needing an internet connection.

Although the change isn't listed as a feature in the recent 2208 update - which was rolled out earlier this month - it has been confirmed by Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie.

She tweeted: "Yes, this is true since the 2206 update.

"We examined data since Series X/S launch and determined the online compatibility check isn't needed in the vast majority of cases for Xbox One discs.

"Some games may still need to be updated online after install to ensure the best experience."

While some games are simply sold as Xbox One titles, others are now branded as working with both the Xbox Series X and Xbox One, with the disc version of the game sometimes being for the latter.

This meant that before the change, you'd need to be online to finish installing the game to allow your Xbox to download info to let the game work with the new console.

However, the update means gamers can now simply install the Xbox One version of the game via the disc.