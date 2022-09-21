Kim Kardashian has reportedly bought Cindy Crawford's former home for over $70 million.

The 41-year-old reality star has bought the property - which has four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms - in Malibu, California,three years after the supermodel sold off part of her estate.

As reported by 'Entertainment Tonight', a real estate insider revealed Kim bought the home for $70.4 million, considerably lower than the $90 million asking price the property had been listed for.

The property measures at almost 7,500 square feet and is on a 3.18 acre estate.

According to Architectural Digest, the Mediterranean-style home includes an open floor plan, a gym, some wraparound decks and patios, a two-bathroom owner's suite and a tennis court.

Also on the property is a poolside cabana, an outdoor fireplace, a private bath down to a secluded beach, and both a spa and fire pit area complete with oceans views.

Cindy and her husband Rande Gerber originally bought the estate for $50 million in 2015, before splitting it into two lots, with the model later selling the larger of the two to Adam Weiss.

The retired hedge fund manager - whose wife is actress Barret Swatek - listed the home back in March for $99.5 million, before lowering the asking price to $90 million.

Kim would then reportedly approach with a much lower offer, which has since been accepted.

The outlet also reports that she has recently listed a $5.3 million home in Hidden Hills, as well as a $3.5 million condo in Calabasas.

Meanwhile, 'The Kardashians' star - who filed for divorce from Kanye West back in 2020 after six years of marriage - is said to co-parenting in a "healthy" way with her ex-husband and that being a good father has always been of great importance to her as he strives to keep his children happy.

A source recently said: "Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting in a healthy way lately. Things are cordial between them. Being a great dad has always been very important to Kanye and his main goal is to keep his children happy. He has been trying to keep any intense emotions out of anything and focus on what matters most to him, which is taking care of his family."