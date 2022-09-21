Nipsey Hussle was shot 11 times on the day he died.

The 'Victory Lap' rapper - whose real name was Ermias Asghedom - was killed outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles in March 2019 and an autopsy report has now revealed he sustained wounds to his head and torso, with his cause of death recorded as a homicide.

According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body and the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office described his death as "rapid", meaning he passed away not long after being shot.

In July, Eric Holder Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder, one count of possession of a firearm, and two charges of attempted voluntary manslaughter, following the rapper's death.

The other charges stem from Holder also allegedly shooting 56 year-old Kerry Latham and Sharmi Villnueva, 44, during the fatal attack on the rapper.

He faces life in prison but his sentencing was recently postponed until 3 November.

Both Holder and Hussle were said to be members of the Rollin 60s gang.

The killer's attorney previously admitted he was disappointed with the murder conviction, as he had argued for a manslaughter ruling after arguing the rapper had warned his client there was "paperwork" on him, prompting him to lash out.

Lawyer Aaron Jansen said after the verdict was reached: "I am deeply disappointed in the first-degree murder verdict.

"It was always going to be a tough given the high-profile circumstances surrounding the case. We are grateful that the jury agreed with us, in part, that the case was overcharged and acquitted Mr. Holder, Jr. of the two attempted murder charges."

In his opening statement, Jansen admitted his client shot Hussle, telling the jury and Judge H Clay Jacke: “Eric Holder shot and killed Nipsey Hussle.”

But he said it was a crime committed “in the heat of passion.”