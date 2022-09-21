Queen Elizabeth's final resting place has been marked with a simple slab.

The 96-year-old monarch's funeral took place on Monday (19.09.22), 11 days after her death, and ended with a private burial ceremony at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, where she and her beloved husband Prince Philip - who died aged 99 last April - were laid to rest together alongside her parents.

And now, Buckingham Palace have confirmed the queen and Duke of Edinburgh's names have been added to a Black marble ledger stone, along with the dates of their birth and death.

In gold lettering, the stone states in order George VI 1895-1952, Elizabeth 1900-2002, Elizabeth II 1926-2022, Philip 1921-2021.

Between the two couples' names is a single metal Garter Star, the insignia of the Order of the Garter, which is the country's oldest and most noble order of chivalry and of which all four royals were members.

St George's Chapel is the spiritual home of the order.

The stone annexe also contains the ashes of the queen's late sister, Princess Margaret, who was cremated when she died in February 2002.

The chapel is currently closed to visitors during the period of royal mourning, but will reopen to visitors on 29 September as part of the tours of Windsor Castle, meaning members of the public will be able to view the queen's final resting place through a metal gate.

They will not be allowed to take flowers and there isn't a new book of condolence, with mourners asked to contribute their messages online instead.

When Philip passed away, his coffin was interred in the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel, ready to be moved into the memorial chapel annexe when his wife died.

Meanwhile, Margaret's ashes were initially placed in the Royal Vault but were moved to be with her parents' coffins when her mother, the Queen Mother, died a few weeks later.