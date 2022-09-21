The man who tried to grab the flag from Queen Elizabeth's coffin "did not believe she was dead".

Muhammad Khan was arrested after he allegedly tried to lift the Royal Standard off the coffin in Westminster Hall, and he was charged with two breaches of the Public Order Act at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (20.09.22).

Prosecutor Luke Staton said: "The defendant had reached Westminster Hall. He was then seen by officers, who were present, to approach the coffin.

"He stepped off the carpet in the direction of the catafalque, then grabbed hold of the Royal Standard flag draped over the coffin with both of his hands."

The court was told that Khan speculated that the queen - who died on September 8, aged 96 - was not really dead. Khan therefore approached the coffin to "check for himself".

The prosecution said in court: "He did say, prior to the state funeral, he was planning on going to the funeral.

"He planned to write to the royal family and if they did not reply he planned to go to Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and Balmoral to try to speak to the queen."

Khan, 28 - who has been granted bail - only spoke in court to confirm his name and his next court date has been set for October 18.

Despite this, he's already been declared unfit to participate in the trial, after doctors concluded that he's been suffering from delusions.

Judge Michael Snow said: "He is delusional still and thinks the queen is not dead, thinks King Charles has something to do with it and may go to Windsor Castle to pay his respects but also because he still thinks she is alive."