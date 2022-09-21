Kelly Marie Tran is to star in a biopic about the civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen.

The 'Star Wars' actress will play her close friend in a feature that tells the story of Nguyen's transformation from a survivor of sexual assault at college to an activist for survivors' rights.

Amanda penned the Survivors' Bill of Rights – which inspired the federal law passed in 2016 – and founded the civil rights organisation Rise.

Nguyen was present earlier this month at the United Nations session where the general assembly adopted a resolution to address justice for survivors of sexual violence, which Rise has helped to champion.

Tang Yi is in talks to write and direct the film, which is in the early stages of development. Nguyen and Tran are both set to be involved behind the camera as producers.

Kelly, 33, said in a statement: "Over the years, Amanda's activism has changed the lives of billions, as she continues to make our world safer for sexual assault survivors everywhere.

"Her courage inspires me every day, and I am honoured to help tell her story."

Nguyen added: "I am deeply grateful to Kelly Marie Tran, Madica Productions and Significant Productions for telling not only my story, but also the story of billions of survivors across the world who are fighting to have our voices heard and our rights recognised."

The activist continued: "Stories are how we tell ourselves dreams are possible. Societal stigma silences rape survivors. My story is not mine alone. I hear from countless survivors the strength they gain from hearing other survivors share their story. My hope is that this will make them feel less alone.

"I am grateful to Kelly for her friendship, for her understanding of our shared Vietnamese American heritage and for her belief that this is a story worth telling."