Will Smith is set to produce the film 'Brilliance'.

The 53-year-old star is involved in the adaptation of the novel that will mark the directorial debut of two-time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The Paramount Pictures adaptation of Marcus Sakey's novel will be one of Smith's first major projects since he controversially slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this year.

The movie has been dubbed as a "passion project" for Will and screenwriter Akiva Goldsman – who has collaborated with the actor on movies such as 'I, Robot' and 'I Am Legend'.

The plot centres on Nick Cooper, a federal agent who works for the Department of Analysis and Response and is tasked with tracking down the one per cent of the population deemed "abnorms" or "Brilliants".

Nick is a parent of a "Brilliant" daughter and is also an "abnorm" himself as he has the ability to see the future and ultimately attempts to prevent a civil war.

Smith is producing the film through his company Westbrook Studios with Jon Mone and Ryan Shimazaki with Goldsman and Greg Lessans producing via Weed Road Pictures.

The 'King Richard' star recently issued a grovelling apology to Rock for the slap and claimed that he was "fogged out" and "fuzzy" when the incident happened.

Will said in an Instagram video: "I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk when he is, he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you.

"My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk."

Smith also apologised to his fellow nominees at the ceremony for "tarnishing" the event.

He said: "To all my fellow nominees, this is a community. It’s like, I won because you voted for me and it breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment… disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down so it hurts."