Jimmy Kimmel has signed a new three year deal to keep hosting his late night talk show.

The 54-year-old star - who has fronted and executive produced 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' since its launch in 2003 - will be staying on air beyond next year's two decade milestone after putting pen to paper on an extension before his contract was due to expire in 2023.

In a statement, he quipped: "After two decades at ABC, I am now looking forward to three years of what they call ‘quiet quitting.'"

ABC hailed Jimmy a "huge part" of their family, and hailed his "dynamic interviews and irreverent humour".

ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said: "For 20 years, Jimmy Kimmel has been a huge part of the ABC family.

"Not only has he entertained our audience's night after night with his sharp comedy, dynamic interviews and irreverent humor, but he has gotten us through some of the most momentous events in our history with optimism and heart."

Back in June - before his run was extended beyond 2023 - Jimmy admitted he wasn't sure what his next move was going to be.

He explained: "I wish I knew I was gonna do. I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore.’ And I have moments where I go, ‘what am I gonna do with my life if I’m not doing this anymore?’

"It’s a very complicated thing. And there are practical considerations, and there are family and friend considerations and co worker considerations."

Meanwhile, he admitted he was aware that his run on late night TV couldn't last forever, and he'd have to make a tough decision one day.

He added: "And eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I’m not going to do this forever.

"I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I’m thinking about it a lot, though.”