Khloe Kardashian went through a "difficult time" when she was expecting her second child.

The Good American founder welcomed her second child, a son, into the world in August, but the surrogate she and Tristan Thompson used fell pregnant around the same time it was revealed the NBA player had been unfaithful and was expecting a child with another woman, and she admitted the circumstances meant it was a very "different" experience to when she was carrying their daughter True, now four.

In a teaser trailer for the new season of 'The Kardashians', Khloe tearfully said: "There is something that I'm ready to talk about. Tristan and I are having another baby. It's supposed to be a really exciting time, and it's just a different experience."

But Khloe later vowed to focus on the positive.

She added: "This has been a difficult time in my life, but it's the start of something positive and happy and beautiful."

The 38-year-old star's mother, Kris Jenner, was also upset by the situation.

She tearfully said in a confessional featured in the promo clip: "It's hard to watch [Khloé] in pain."

Khloe recently admitted she thinks it is an "honour and a gift" to have children and "shape" them into the adults they will become one day.

She said: “Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift,

“I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting]. It’s super scary but I take my job very seriously.”

Although they have had another baby together, Khloe is said to have "fully moved on" from her relationship with Tristan - who also has son Prince, five, with his ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, nine months, with Maralee Nichols - with "no chance" of the pair reuniting.

A source said recently: "There is no chance of reconciliation [with Tristan]. Khloe has fully moved on and has been very clear in that."