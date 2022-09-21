Mandy Moore thinks the beginning of 'This Is Us' feels like "a million years ago".

The 38-year-old actress - who played matriarch Rebecca Pearson in the NBC family drama - paid tribute to the show and her former castmates as she marked the sixth anniversary of the series premiere in 2016 on Tuesday (29.09.22).

Sharing a series of photos, Mandy wrote on Instagram: "6 years ago today, #thisisus premiered. It feels like yesterday and also a million years ago. So grateful to all of you who came on the ride with us and let us tell this incredible story.

"Here a few snaps from those first few crazy months (slide 2 was our premiere party at some random sports bar where we all live tweeted the show lol). Missing my Pearson fam a lot today!(sic)"

Her on-screen daughter Chrissy Metz commented: "What a time. Heartstrings officially pulled."

Chrissy - who played Kate Pearson - also reflected on the anniversary and asked fans to send their favourite memories of the show.

She wrote: "You first met the Pearson family 6 years ago today… our forever fam. Happy premiere anniversary, #ThisIsUs [yellow heart emoji] Share some of your favorite @nbcthisisus memories below to celebrate."

Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson - who played married couple Randall and Beth Pearson - teamed up for a joint post to fans on Twitter and Instagram, sharing pictures of themselves on screen together.

They wrote: "September 20, 2016. One for the books. The start of R and B. Tag the R to your B…or the B to your R. We celebrating love y’all!!!(sic)"

Chris Sullivan, who portrayed Kate's ex-husband, Toby Damon, shared some previously-unseen candid photos taken on set over the years.

He wrote: "Wow. #ThisIsUs premiered 6 years ago today?!?? Crazy. Even crazier is all the fun we had taking pics with our prop phones…for the first time ever…please enjoy!(sic)"

Show creator Dan Fogelman also looked back on the series premiere, which he and the cast marked by getting together at a restaurant to live tweet the episode.

He wrote: "Six years ago today, #ThisIsUs premiered. We went to a screening party and I overdid it with the black ans white filter (sic)"