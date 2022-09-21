'Minecraft' and BBC Earth have announced five free 'Frozen Planet II' worlds.

The popular sandbox video game and BBC Studios’ Natural History department have come together to create educational computer games based on the natural world series narrated by Sir David Attenborough in a bid to teach them about "the challenges" the different habitats face amid the climate crisis.

Players can expect immersive landscapes, animals, plus game-based learning resources.

Elizabeth White, Series Producer, 'Frozen Planet II' said: “One of the great things about the natural world is its power to engage and enthral viewers young and old. We are delighted to partner with Minecraft on this range of educational computer games which will enable children to interact with stories inspired by the series through gameplay and learn more about the challenges of these habitats through the additional lesson content."

Allison Matthews, Head of Minecraft Education added: "We’re excited to partner with BBC Studios in this unique venture – we’re bringing a whole new perspective to Minecraft and, collaborating with the great minds behind Frozen Planet II, a truly authentic experience of some of the most fascinating and important areas of our world.

“It’s never been more crucial to educate players everywhere about the effects of climate change and inspire a new generation of young people around sustainability. We believe it’s our responsibility to do so, and this partnership is the next big step in that direction.”

' Minecraft: Bedrock Edition' players will be able to access the five worlds via Minecraft Marketplace.